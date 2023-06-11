Mini Mathur responds to Instagram user who compared her with late actor Madhubala. Here's what she said

Actor-television personality Mini Mathur got nostalgic and shared her old pictures. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mini also penned a note and revealed stories behind the photos. Reacting to the black and white pictures, fans compared Mini with late actor Madhubala. Mini also responded to an Instagram user on the comparison. (Also Read | Mini Mathur was asked to ‘create a moment’ between Dharmendra-Hema Malini on Indian Idol) Fans compared Mini Mathur with Madhubala.

Mini's pictures

In the first close-up photo, Mini smiled as she rested her face on her hand. She sported a no-makeup look. In the next picture, Mini wore a bright-coloured lipstick, tied her hair back and also wore earrings. She wore a printed outfit as she smiled at the camera.

Mini's note

Sharing the pictures, Mini captioned the post, "A couple of photographs rediscovered amidst spring cleaning that remind me of the gentle, trusting, easily pleased me with a heart full of hope.. a believer of possibilities. Meh. I’m certainly more fun now (grinning face with smiling eyes emoji)."

She also added, "Photo 1: Shot by @sumikonandaphotography after we had finished a long campaign shoot (I know because one eye is small out of exhaustion) I was taking off my makeup and she said hold it .. the light is lovely. Our best pics together are the ones she insisted on. Photo 2: My very first professionally taken picture by Bonnie Hazuria. I didn’t know how to pose, wore a top that belonged to my cousin @preetiendlaw … didn’t even blow dry my hair but got a ton shit of modelling campaigns after these went out." Mini also added the hashtags--photographs, nostalgia and spring cleaning finds.

People compared her with Madhubala

A fan wrote, "You look a little like #Madhubala here." Mini replied, "I got that a lot." Cyrus Sahukar commented, "Madhubala Mathur!" Another person said, "You look like Madhubala in these pictures!"

A comment read, "Beautiful. You look stunning." Another person wrote, "Like a yesteryear heroine...so pretty you look." Another fan said, "You are so much adorable and graceful since the beginning. Even in Indian Idol, your anchoring was very different, very real. I used to watch Indian Idol to watch your anchoring only!"

At the beginning of her career, Mini hosted several shows on MTV India. She was also the host of the reality singing show Indian Idol for six seasons. She was also a contestant in the second season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2007. Few years back, she played Shefali Malhotra in the Prime Video series Mind the Malhotras. Earlier this year in February, Mini celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with husband-filmmaker Kabir Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON