Mohena Kumari Singh reveals her mother-in-law interrupted a pandit who told her 'bohot saare bete ho': ‘Proud of her’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh announced her pregnancy earlier this year. In a new interview, Mohena has revealed how her mother-in-law stopped a pundit who was praying for her to have a male child.

Mohena got married into a royal family of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh in 2019. On February 15, Mohena shared a series of pictures on Instagram of herself and her husband Suyesh Rawat and made the big announcement. She wrote, “Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the Good News with All @suyeshrawat.”

In an interview with E-Times, Mohena talked about how her mother-in-law schooled a pundit who was praying for Mohena to have a male child. She said, “I am enjoying this phase as everyone wants to pamper me. My husband is still in Dehradun and has already started preparing a nursery. We discuss things on the phone. I want a healthy baby, there is no preference as such. But I do feel bad when people say ki beta ho. Recently, we had a puja at home and the pandit Ji kept telling my mom-in-law ki bahot saare bete ho (may you have several sons). Finally, she had to stop him and she said, 'Humhein beti chahiye (We want a daughter)!' I am really proud of my mom-in-law.”

She also shared her daily routine and how she is trying to stay healthy during pregnancy. She said, “Although I am a foodie, I have become very strict about my diet. I have not eaten Chinese food for the past 7-8 months. The first three months were really bad and weird. Sometimes, I want to eat chalk and sometimes I love the smell of wet soil.”

Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohena has also appeared on shows such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Dil Dostii Dance. She's participated in the reality show Dance India Dance (season 3) and was a choreographer on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

