Mohena Kumari Singh announces pregnancy, shares baby bump photos as she ‘embraces the new phase’

Mohena Kumari Singh, who starred in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, announced her pregnancy on Wednesday. Mohena got married to Suyesh Rawat in 2019 in a royal wedding.

Sharing a bunch of photos, revealing her baby bump, Mohena Kumari Singh said: “Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the good news with all, @suyeshrawat.” For her pregnancy photoshoot, Mohena also roped in Suyesh - one of the photos show, the couple smiling ear-to-ear for the camera while posing. In a separate post, the mom-to-be can be seen cradling her baby bump while posing with Suyesh. “Embracing the new phase. Thanking god for her grace,” she wrote.

Mohena also shared a few snippets of her photoshoot with other family members. “My heart is filled with gratitude for the love , joy and blessings. Thank you,” she said.

In 2020, Mohena Kumari Singh opened up about her Covid-19 ordeal in social media posts. She tested negative after undergoing treatment for a month. Speaking with Pinkvilla then, she talked about her isolation period and said: “On the 9th or 10th day, it was getting too much. What really helped was my husband. I had a lot of anxiety on those days but I just held his hands and stood and took positive energy from him.”

Speaking to Bombay Times in 2019, Mohena had revealed she wanted to quit acting after her marriage: "Post marriage, I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180 degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Even my industry friends were taken aback with my decision, but that's the kind of person I am. I follow my heart. I have taken several leaps of faith in my life and this is the biggest so far."

Also read: Mohena Kumari on Covid-19 isolation affecting mental health: ‘I had a lot of anxiety during those days’

Mohena Kumari Singh also appeared on shows such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Dil Dostii Dance. She's participated in the reality show Dance India Dance (season 3) and was a choreographer on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON