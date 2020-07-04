Mohena Kumari on Covid-19 isolation affecting mental health: ‘I had a lot of anxiety during those days’

tv

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:04 IST

TV actor Mohena Kumari recovered from Covid-19 recently and is back at home. The actor has now opened up on how the isolation during the recovery period can affect mental health and shared her own experience. Mohena, her father-in-law and a few other members had tested positive for coronavirus and they have all recovered now.

Sharing her own experience, Mohena told Pinkvilla , “On the 9th or 10th day, it was getting too much. What really helped was my husband. I had a lot of anxiety on those days but I just held his hands and stood and took positive energy from him.”

She then went on to talk about how the family dealt with the mental stress and anxiety. “Be selfless instead of being selfish. That’s what we all did. We put our stress into taking care of our people. We used to just peak from our doors and just ask each other if we are fine. It was not to break rules or anything. You get low, you are going to get low at some point, everybody will get into depression zone, but you have identified that. What happens with depression is that it is like the black hole which sucks you in. It is your prerogative to get out of it. You can only do it by realizing you are getting sucked,” she told the entertainment website.

“Also, communication is important because keeping. Everybody is different. If you keep things within you, you become a heavy person and keep suppressing. You need to keep energies going,” she added, urging people to open up about their feelings.

Mohena had earlier talked about the mental stress in her social media post. In an earlier video, she said that it was mentally draining for her. “This is my 6th day in the hospital at Rishikesh. It doesn’t feel bad physically that much, but it affects you mentally more. To know you have virus inside you is not a very good feeling. It’s a very bad feeling,” she had said.

Upon returning home from hospital despite being positive, Mohena had written on her Instagram Stories, “Hi everyone ! I’m back home... but we are still covid-19 positive. We are in complete isolation. We don’t know how long it will take to get the negative test. We were in the hospital for 10 days and I probably had the virus in my body 5 days before that... so hopefully a few more days and We will hopefully beat the virus. But till then we have to follow extremely strict rules. Nonetheless We are all feeling much better health wise and in the mind too. Thanks for all the support once again.”

