Mohena Kumari Singh tests Covid-19 negative after month-long treatment, brother Divyaraj Singh tests positive

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 15:49 IST

Television actor Mohena Kumari Singh tested negative for Covid-19 after undergoing treatment for a month. She expressed her gratitude to healthcare professionals and paid tribute to them on National Doctors’ Day.

Sharing a picture with two members of the hospital staff, Mohena wrote on Instagram, “We finally tested Negative of coronavirus... after a month! We’d like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS RISHIKESH.”

Mohena also thanked doctors and medical professionals for their hard work, dedication and selflessness. “Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses , compounders and other medical staff... I’d like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain. I really hope and pray that all doctors are doing the same for people of all ages , strata and religion. People put immense faith in doctors and we always hope for doctors to reciprocate that with selfless care and humanity. I’d like to wish all the selfless , honest , diligent and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service. #doctorsday2020,” she wrote in her post.

Unfortunately, as Mohena recovered from Covid-19, her brother Divyaraj Singh tested positive. She shared a picture with him and wrote, “We got negative and you got positive… But trust me it’s not as bad as it seems dadu.” She also listed some do’s and don’ts for his speedy recovery.

Mohena had been sharing updates about her health on Instagram. In an earlier video, she said that it was mentally draining for her. “This is my 6th day in the hospital at Rishikesh. It doesn’t feel bad physically that much, but it affects you mentally more. To know you have virus inside you is not a very good feeling. It’s a very bad feeling,” she had said.

On being diagnosed with Covid-19, Mohena shared in a note that it was a ‘difficult’ time for her family. “Can’t sleep. These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home, especially our young one and our elders. But I’m praying it’ll all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us,” she had written. She had also thanked fans and well-wishers for their wishes.

Mohena began her television career with the reality show Dance India Dance, in which she finished in the Top 5. She is best known for playing Keerti in the popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

