Mohit Malik: The vaccine is here and cases are low but Covid is still here

Last week, Mohit Malik tested positive for Covid-19 after he returned from his birthday celebration in Alibaug. The actor announced on Instagram about being positive and that he was relieved that his pregnant wife, Addite Malik, is not.

He shares, “Since the past three days, the fever is frequent as is body ache. Though I am getting better every day but it’s still a long way to go. During the day, sometimes, I feel okay and sometimes, I feel horribly unwell. It is a relief that Addite tested negative. I think people are taking it lightly. Logon ko lag raha hai ke vaccine aa gaya and Covid chala gaya. But that is not true. We should not get lax and maintain the same level of precautions, hygiene and sanitisation that we did earlier.”

The Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor began experiencing symptoms two days after his return from Alibaug and got tested. All his friends, who accompanied the Maliks, tested negative, except the actor. He has isolated himself in one room while his wife is in another room.

“I was not lenient at all and took all the precautions but I don’t know where it came from. I want to tell people not to take Covid lightly. Please wear a mask, maintain social distance and sanitise. It is important for the next few months. In fact, a few days ago, I lost someone I knew closely and personally and we all have to take care as Covid is still contagious. The government is doing a good job with handling the pandemic but it also comes down to every individual and our responsibility to be alert. There are so many people who don’t believe Corona is real and feel it is a scam or they won’t get it. We all have to be careful and continue to be so at least till the near future as it is not under control yet. Let’s follow the advice of authorities for our own safety,” he says.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav