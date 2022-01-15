Mohit Raina reveals he made the first move in relationship with wife Aditi Sharma: 'I worked towards it'

Actor Mohit Raina surprised many with his sudden and secret wedding to Aditi Sharma recently. He shared pictures from his wedding on social media on New Year's Day. Fans were taken aback as the actor had never opened up about his relationship.

In a recent interaction, Mohit opened up on how he met Aditi and who made the first move in their relationship, while talking about how their friendship grew into love.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Mohit said, "I met her through common friends. My favourite quote is 'See what you want, get what you see'. So, I worked towards it." He added that it was him who initiated things between the two. "I was the one who started conversations and slowly-slowly pushed things," he said.

Mohit added that he opted for a low-key wedding because he likes to keep his private and personal lives separate. He elaborated, "I did it in a small way. I have always been a very private person. Since the time I have joined the industry, I prefer to keep my personal life away from my professional life. That's the way I am."

When asked if his wife ever advised him against doing any sort of intimate scenes on screen, Mohit joked he has never done any such scenes in his career so far but did reveal the one thing Aditi has asked him to restrict. He said that his language in Mumbai Diaries ‘did get out of hand’ and she hinted that he needs to ‘control’ that.

Mohit will be soon seen in the second season of his crime thriller web series Bhaukaal. The show, inspired by the life of real-life cop Navniet Sekera, will begin streaming on MX Player from January 20.

