Mona Singh recalls she 'felt uncomfortable' during auditions, had ‘scary and horrible experiences’

Mona Singh has said that she faced scary and horrible experiences during her initial days in the industry, but she learned to back off soon enough. Mona is currently seen in the Sony LIV web series Kafas. (Also read| Mona Singh: I have been spoiled rotten in this industry for choices)

Having achieved national popularity with her debut - the popular TV show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi in the early 2000s, Mona went on to feature in several TV shows, web series, and a few movies.

Mona's scary and horrible experiences

Mona told News18 in an interview, “I felt uncomfortable during the initial stage when I used to come to Bombay from Pune to audition. I met a lot of different kinds of people and some were very weird. That was the time when you start backing off and understand that you aren’t in the right space or in the company of the right people."

She added, "I was so young when I started out. I was just 20-21, coming out of college and trying to do something in life. I was so new in the city. I was so naive and vulnerable. But as women, our instincts are so sharp that we get to know who’s looking at us nicely and who’s not. I’ve had some scary meetings and horrible experiences initially. But I learned to back off and get out of those situations.”

The choice to back off

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mona had said that she has had the privilege of always working with “good, educated, simple, happy people” and has not experienced any ugly situations that can be bracketed under the industry's evil - the infamous casting couch. She added, “There is always the choice to say no. There's always the choice to back off.”

Mona's recent projects

Mona's most recent appearance in a film was as Aamir Khan's mom in Advait Chauhan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Her latest outing is the new Sony LIV web series Kafas in which she appeared opposite Sharman Joshi.

