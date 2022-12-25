Moose Jattana on Uorfi Javed: 'She said something along lines of us being friends, but we are not'

Moose Jattana has said, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, that Uorfi Javed claimed being friends with her, but that is not the case. Moose and Uorfi both appeared on the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 14 and Moose even called Uorfi a ‘cocky personality’.

Moose first rose to national fame with her appearance on the first season of the digital version of captive reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She also participated in MTV Roadies.

In her new interview with Hindustan Times, Moose opened up about her ideal romantic partner, life after Bigg Boss OTT, her Roadies participation, the worst moment she had in the year 2022, and much more. Here is an excerpt from the interview:

You have said that Uorfi has a ‘cocky personality’ and you do not like her. What irks you so much?

I don’t like cocky behavior. It is not that I don’t like her. I just wish that she would be a little bit more grounded. I think that would take her further in life because the path she is on is very tricky and difficult. People tend to take a different sense of pride or even breed an ego about how they have become a big star. (They believe) the world revolves around them, or that they have become ‘a big deal’. Who talks like that? I do not gel with people who talk like that.

How was it meeting with her?

We were not on the show at the same time. We were only there for a few minutes. She was just dealing with everybody, not particularly me, but she said that she knows me from another show we did together. I think, she said something along the lines of us being friends, but we are not.

You have spoken about not being sure about joining the show. What were the apprehensions?

I spoke to the team that wanted me in the show and thought that I might be a good fit. I explained that I really prefer focusing on other things than just looking good. I don’t date monogamously. I don’t commit to one person. I see a lot of people and am very outgoing. So, I thought there might be a conflict with other contestants or the boy I decide to date in that context.

Who is the ideal dating partner and what should be the ideal romantic equation?

Ideally, a dating partner should be honest, smart, funny, and not aggressive. The person should be able to understand me. Then, an ideal romantic situation should be spending time with my partner. The way I see it, one should value me while spending time with me. Whoever it is, they can also spend time with and see anyone else. It isn’t like there isn’t someone better than me. There are a lot of people who are truly good at heart. I am not the only one.

Is there any person you believe you may get into fights with on Splitsvilla 14?

I think that would be if someone gets too close to Soundous Moufakir. That’s because Soundous is a good friend of mine outside of this show as well. So, I have a certain expectation of maintaining the same kind of relationship with her even while being on the show. So, if someone is close to her or is best friends with her, it’s quite possible that I might clash with them.

Please name the one thing you wish you could change in your Big Boss Stint?

It was my first show and I was the youngest person there. While quite a few people hold their own perspectives and opinions on how I could have behaved or reacted, but in my opinion, my journey has been fine. I behaved in the same manner as any 20-year-old would. I don’t think I would behave any differently or would want to change anything about it, even though there were difficult situations. I have enjoyed my journey.

What were your best and worst moments this year?

The worst moment was when I lost the Roadies finale. That was very painful. I know I have been saying that it doesn’t bother me if I win or lose the show but that day, when we lost, Kevin Almasifar did not even get an opportunity to shed a tear with the way I was crying. My situation confused him. The entire production team was trying to console me and make me feel better, but I just couldn’t stop crying. The best moment has also been Roadies, since I made a lot of really good friends through the show. Also, I found a really nice place for myself in Mumbai, a place that I can call home.

