Devoleena Bhattacharjee was ‘disappointed’ by Shamita Shetty’s Bigg Boss OTT game: 'She was conscious about cameras’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has said that she was ‘disappointed’ by Shamita Shetty’s performance in Bigg Boss OTT. Shamita, the sister of Shilpa Shetty, finished as the second runner-up on the show, and will soon be seen on Bigg Boss 15.

In an interview, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that Shamita was ‘conscious’ about the cameras, which got in the way of her real personality.

She told Koimoi, “Mujhe, honestly as a viewer, OTT mein unka game itna aacha nahi laga (I didn’t like her game on Bigg Boss OTT). I personally felt that she was more conscious about the cameras or I don’t know what. Kahi na kahi muje lagta hai ki humesha Bigg Boss mein real contestants aache lagte hai – woh bhale kuch aacha kare ya bura kare (I prefer contestants who are real, regardless of whether they do anything).”

She continued, “Maybe bura karenge toh mai tweet kar bhi dungi ya kuch (I’ll probably tweet about them if they misbehave). But at the back of my mind, I know that person is real. Kuch, kuch log jaan buch kar bura karte hai, woh bhi samaj mein aata hai ki aap jaan buch kar rahe ho. But kuch genuinely ho jata hai, ki samaj mein nahi aata hai ki galat bhi kar diya (it is also understandable when people deliberately do wrong on the show), but that is your real side – which is ok, which is acceptable. I want to see you as real as much as you can.”

Also read: Moose Jattana takes a dig at Shamita Shetty’s Bigg Boss 15 participation, hits back after being called ‘jealous’

She signed off, “Shamita disappointed me. Bigg Boss 15 mai maybe woh alag ho (She might be different on Bigg Boss 15).” Shamita, along with Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan, will be seen on Bigg Boss 15. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show will kick off on Saturday.