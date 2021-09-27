Moose Jattana takes a dig at Shamita Shetty’s Bigg Boss 15 participation, hits back after being called ‘jealous’

Moose Jattana took a jibe at Shamita Shetty for participating in Bigg Boss 15. Moose, on Instagram Stories, reposted a tweet which said, “Sources confirmed that Shamita Shetty has been roped for bigg boss season 16 and 17, if still couldn’t be able to win then we can expect her in season 18 too (sic)!”

Shamita was earlier seen on Bigg Boss 3 but quit midway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding with Raj Kundra. Recently, she was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, along with Moose. She will now be a part of Bigg Boss 15.

Moose Jattana mocked Shamita Shetty on Instagram Stories.

It appears that Shamita’s fans criticised Moose for her post and called her jealous. On Instagram Stories, Moose shared a video, addressing them. “Earlier, I was accused of being lazy and unhygienic, you all must have seen. Now, I am being called immature, jealous and uneducated. Alright, I am the only one in the whole world who is bad, you and your Shamita Shetty are great,” she said in Hindi.

“I have never said anything bad about her but learn to take a joke. I am just spreading laughter and positive vibes. I have stayed with her, not you. Come on! In Punjab, we laugh at such things. You have followed a Punjabi, this is what you will get. If you don’t like it, you can unfollow me. I have never asked you for votes, do you think I care about you following me?” she added.

Shamita was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT. At a media event last week, she was confirmed as a contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Other contestants of the show, hosted by Salman Khan, include Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan.

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on October 2 at 9.30 pm on Colors. This season, contestants will have to live in a forest before entering the main Bigg Boss house.