Bigg Boss OTT’s Moose Jattana reveals mom’s reaction to news article on her bisexuality

Moose Jattana, the latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT, talked about coming out as bisexual on the show. She said that she never came out to her mother but just casually mentioned that she was going on a date with a woman.

In an interview, Moose said that she showed a news report about her sexuality to her mother, who informed her that it was a much-talked-about topic.

Talking to News18, Moose said, “It is not that big of a deal, because it is my sexuality right? If people are so invasive in my personal life that they can leak my video and share it, then I should be able to completely be open with my life. I never came out to my mother, I never sat her down and told her ‘I like girls.’ I told her that I’m going on a date with one.”

“It’s not a big deal in my house. So it should not be a big deal to anyone else. I realised it after I came out of the house and read news articles. I thought, ‘Oh s***t, people care about me.’ I showed my mother the article and she said that there was a lot of discussion around it,” she added.

While on Bigg Boss OTT, Moose shared a close bond with Nishant Bhat. After her eviction on Sunday, she dedicated an Instagram post to him, in which she thanked him for supporting her inside the house. “This video by team @nishantbhat85 has got me sobbing uncontrollably again! I am so used to youu baabi, I’m suddenly very lonely and no one is irritating me now,” she wrote, sharing a montage of their moments on the show.

Moose, whose real name is Muskaan Jattana, is a social media influencer. She was the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss OTT.

