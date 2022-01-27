Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar share first official pics from their Goa wedding: 'I found him at last'

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are officially married. The couple took to Instagram to share first pictures from the wedding. Mouni wore a white and red silk saree for the ceremony while Suraj wore a golden kurta.

Sharing photos from the wedding, Mouni wrote, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends , We're married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni.” Suraj also shared the same photos on Instagram and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

Earlier, Mouni's friends and family members had also shared pictures from the wedding on social media. Her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani shared a picture of the bride and groom from the wedding ceremony. He introduced Suraj and Mouni as “Mr and Mrs Nambiar!” in the caption.

Mouni and Suraj chose Goa as their wedding destination. A source had informed Hindustan Times, “A five-star resort has been booked as the venue. The guests have been asked to be tight-lipped about it. All the guests have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates.”

The actor never confirmed dating Suraj. It was only on Thursday morning that she shared her first picture with him on Instagram. Introducing Suraj to fans, she called him her “everything” in the caption.

Actor Mandira Bedi was part of the wedding festivities and shared pictures from the same on Instagram. She congratulated Mouni and Suraj in an Instagram post with the caption, “Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my favourite people Mr and Mrs Nambiar. Beautiful ceremony. I love you @imouniroy @nambiar13."

Mouni was first seen on Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Krishna Tulsi. However, what launched her into stardom was her supernatural show, Naagin. She will be seen next in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

