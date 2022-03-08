Mukesh Khanna on Shaktimaan's competition with Avengers: 'Shaktimaan has every power as he's made of panch bhoota'

Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna, who played superhero Shaktimaan on Indian television for seven years, has spoken about the comparison between his popular role and Marvel superheroes as Shaktimaan heads for a revival. Sony Pictures announced last month that it will bring Shaktimaan on the big screens in the form of a trilogy. While nothing has been revealed about the cast or director, a teaser released by Sony Pictures showed a glimpse of the "most popular and loved superhero." Also Read: Desi superhero Shaktimaan to make a big-screen debut soon. Watch the first glimpse

Shaktimaan launched on Doordarshan in September 1997 and successfully aired until March 2005. Mukesh, who produced the show, also played the titular role and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz.

In a recent conversation with Brut India, Mukesh discussed Shaktimaan's powers, and said, "If you compare with the powers of any superhero, maybe Iron Man, Spider-man, or Superman, and you compare it with Shaktimaan, Shaktimaan can do everything. It will become a global...that superhero now...in contrast, in front of maybe Avengers." He added that people tell him that Shaktimaan has to increase his powers since he is now in "competition with Avengers." Replying to this, he said, "let me tell you that Shaktimaan has every kind of power because he's made from the panch bhoota (five elements) of the universe."

Mukesh also discussed the similarity and differences between the original TV show and the upcoming trilogy by Sony Pictures. The actor said that there are going to be bigger villains and bigger gadgets, but Shaktimaan's soul will remain the same. Mukesh, who wishes to have superpowers like Shaktimaan, also said that the superhero has the power to solve world issues and do what politicians haven't been able to do.

He said, "I wish I had superpowers. You see, I could have done things, which nobody, no leader wants to do. They want to stay in their power; in their respective seats in Parliament. But they're just fighting. There has to be one power called Shaktimaan. (Who says) 'Just sit down. Do the work.'..I openly say that today's problems can only be solved by Shaktimaan. They cannot be solved by any president of any country."

