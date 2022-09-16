Munawar Faruqui dismisses break up reports with girlfriend Nazila

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has denied break-up rumours with his girlfriend Nazila in his new Instagram Stories post. Earlier media reports suggested that the two have unfollowed each other on social media, which further added to the speculations. Munawar and Nazila are dating since December 2021. Also read: Munawar Faruqui and girlfriend Nazila unfollow each other on Instagram, fans suspect breakup

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Munawar took to his Instagram handle and posted a video with Nazila, who is a social media influencer. In the video, he reacted to a news article about his alleged breakup and said, “Yeh kya phook k kar rahe hai ye log? Kya phook rahe hai ye log kya malum (I don’t know what are smoking or upto) The less than a 30-seconds video also features a glimpse of Nazila with Munawar as she enjoyed a snow cone.

A glimpse of Munawar Faruqui's Instagram Stories featuring girlfriend Nazila.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Bombay Times reported about Munawar and Nazila’s alleged break-up. It was reported tha they don’t follow each other on Instagram. However, some fans claimed on the internet that the two never followed each other’s accounts in the first place.

Munawar won Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. During the reality show, he revealed that he was once married and even had a son. He said that he has been separated from his wife for more than a year. They are fighting a legal battle. Later, he went public about his relationship with Nazila, after fans speculated chemistry between Munawar and Anjali Arora during their time in Lock Upp.

Munawar and Nazila recently starred together in the music video Halki Si Barsaat. The song is sung by Saaj Bhat and was shot in Chandigarh. Talking about the song, Munawar earlier said during an Instagram live session that the producers of the song called him once and said his manager is asking for a lot of money, and he should listen to the song before taking a call. “I was on my bike with Nazila when the call came. We immediately heard the song, and soon got hooked. And once they decided to have Nazila on board, everything just worked out,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.