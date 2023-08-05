Munawar Faruqui reveals he sold samosas after father ‘lost all his money’: He was under massive debt

Munawar Faruqui has become a name to reckon with in the comedy circuit over the last few years and has even won Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. However, in a recent interview with Mashable India, Munawar spoke about his humble beginnings and how he had to give up his education to financially support his family. Also read: Supreme Court grants bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui, transfers all cases to Indore

Munawar Faruqui would sell samosas at a stall

Munawar Faruqui opened up about how he supported his family from a young age.

Munawar recalled how his mother and grandmother would make samosas and he would sell those after his father's debt made it impossible for him to complete his education. “We had a restaurant, but it didn’t work out. Dad lost all his money, was under massive debt, so I had to work. I worked for two months at a gift shop from 9 in the morning to 8 in the night. I made ₹850 per month for working 11 hours a day. I had to walk 3.5km to the shop. I didn’t like it, which is when we decided to do something else," Munawar told Mashable India in Hindi.

He added, “My mother and grandmother would make samosas at home, and I started a stall outside our house where I’d fry them up and sell them. It was a struggle. I burned my fingers, had hot oil splutter on me. But I became a pro with time, and this business worked.”

Munawar Faruqui on mom's death

Munawar grabbed attention in 2021 after FIRs were lodged against him for allegedly making remarks on Hindu deities and hurting religious sentiments. While he appeared on Lock Upp, Munawar often spoke about his family, especially his late mother.

Munawar had also talked about the financial struggles they faced in an episode of Lock Upp in 2022, when he had opened up about his mom's death in 2007.

He had said, “My mom made chaklis (a savoury snack) etc. to run our household but things were very different with my father and grandmom. My mom did not get respect in that house. My entire family blamed her for my sister's marriage. My mom had a debt of ₹3,500. I still regret why I did not sleep with her, why I didn't reach there earlier and why I did not have ₹3,500 at the time. It was not one reason why my mom took that decision, there were many. She was strong. I still regret not asking her when I saw her quiet for a few days. This is why I do not want to shout or fight. And, the relationship I had, I never abused or raised my hand. Perhaps, that is the reason I was in a mentally abused relationship but I won't blame anyone. ”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.