Lock Upp day 49: Munawar Faruqui reveals his mom died by suicide, Zeeshan Khan says he faced 'something similar'

On Sunday's episode of Lock Upp, it was an emotional atmosphere as Munawar Faruqui and Zeeshan Khan shared their deep secrets after host Kangana Ranaut asked them to. At the end of the episode, Mandana Karimi was the one to get locked out and evicted from the ongoing reality show. (Also read: Lock Upp: Kangana says Tusshar Kapoor is her biggest supporter in film industry)

When Kangana asked the contestants in chargesheet to reveal their secrets, Ali Mercchant pressed the buzzer at the earliest and got the chance to share his secret about the word "divorce". He revealed that he got "into an arranged marriage" in 2016 but was also separated and got divorced in December 2021.

Later, Munawar Faruqui requested Kangana that he would like to share his secret about his mother, even if that does not save him from eviction. He said, “It was the January of 2007 when my grandmom woke me up around 7 am, saying something had happened to my mother and she was in the hospital. My mom was screaming when I saw her in the hospital as she was being brought out of the emergency ward. She had her hand on her stomach and I held her hands."

He added that his entire family stood there but no one told him what happened. "After she was shifted to the civil hospital, my grandmom took me aside and told me that my mother drank acid. I asked her why were we not telling the doctors and she said 'hum log problem me aa jaenge (we will be in trouble)'. I told my mom's sister's daughter, who was a nurse there and she was shocked. It was only then that her treatment began."

"I still remember it was a Friday afternoon. There was a moment when the doctors asked me to leave her hand and when they forced me to, I realised my mom had died. I still cannot let that go. I always think things may have been different had I slept with my mom that night, had I reached the hospital earlier. The doctors also told us that my mom had not had anything to eat for eight days. For 22 years of her married life, my mom was not happy. All my life, I saw her being beaten up or saw fights between my parents. "

Munawar also talked about the financial struggles they faced. "My mom made chaklis etc to run our household but things were very different with my father and grandmom. My mom did not get respect in that house. My entire family blamed her for my sister's marriage. My mom had a debt of ₹3,500. I still regret why I did not sleep with her, why I didn't reach there earlier and why I did not have ₹3,500 at the time. It was not one reason why my mom took that decision, there were many. She was strong. I still regret not asking her when I saw her quiet for a few days. This is why I do not want to shout or fight. And, the relationship I had, I never abused or raised my hand. Perhaps, that is the reason I was in a mentally abused relationship but I won't blame anyone. "

While everyone got emotional listening to Munawar and Poonam Pandey and Kaaranvir Bohra even stepped forward to calm him down, Zeeshan Khan started crying. When Kangana asked him, Zeeshan said, "I also faced something similar. The only thing that hit me hard was when I would go to the hospital, I would pray that she just makes it out. To hear of a very similar story where it happened this way it just (hurt a lot)."

However, Zeeshan added that it was not because of his father that his mom suffered. "I just want to clear one thing, it was not because of my dad. He is the best father in the world. It was more of other members of the family because of which we had to go through all of this."

As the show came to an end, Kangana announced that Mandana is the contestant to be evicted for the week.

