Naagin 3’s Krishna Mukherjee to have a beach wedding in Goa on March 13 (Exclusive)

Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein actor Krishna Mukherjee is getting married on March 13, we have exclusively learnt. Mukherjee will tie the knot with her fiance, deck officer Chirag Batliwalla in Goa. The beach wedding will be a mix of Bengali and Parsi cultures.

On Monday, a Bengali wedding is slated during the eventide. The same evening a Parsi dinner is set for the guests.

We have also gathered that the pre-wedding festivities will kickstart on Saturday with the Mehendi ceremony lined up for the evening. On Sunday Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies will take place on the beaches of Goa.

When we reached out to Mukherjee, who was in the middle of her pre-wedding shoot, the actor confirmed the news. “It is exciting! I’m going to start a new life, (so) I’m a little nervous,” Mukherjee, 30, says.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor admits that the preparations are going “well” but also “crazy”. “I’m so involved and nervous. I’ve been constantly asking for updates from my sister and wedding planner. I’ve multiple things running through my head like I’m scared that I will fall or not, and all other stupid things that one can think about. I’m trying to be chill but I’m so chaotic. I hope it’s normal with all the brides,” she ends.

