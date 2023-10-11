Naagin actor Madhura Naik says her sister, brother-in-law were 'murdered in cold blood' in Israel by Hamas

Actor Madhura Naik, known for her role in the TV series Naagin, recently took to Instagram and shared a video, wherein she said that her cousin sister Odaya and her husband were killed in Israel. The actor said that the two were murdered in front of their children on Saturday amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. She clarified that she does not 'support violence of any kind' from either side, but defended Israel's right to self-defence. Also read: Swara Bhasker says people's shock and horror at Hamas' attacks on Israel 'seem a bit hypocritical'

Madhura Naik speaks about cousin's murder

Madhura Naik spoke about the deaths in a video she posted on Instagram.

"I, Madhura Naik, am a Jew of Indian origin. We are now only 3,000 in strength here in India. Day before, on October 7, we lost a daughter and a son from our family. My cousin Odaya was murdered in cold blood, along with her husband, in the presence of their two children. The grief and emotions that I and my family face today cannot be spoken in words. As of today, Israel is in pain. Her children, her women and her streets are burning in flames in the wrath of Hamas. The women, children, the old and the weak are being targeted," she said.

Madhura says she was ‘targeted for being Jewish’

"Yesterday, I posted a picture of my sister and her family for the world to see our pain and I was shocked to see how deep pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda runs. I was shamed, humiliated and targeted for being Jewish. Today I want to voice my feelings and tell my followers, friends and people, who I love, and people who have supported me and shown me nothing but love and appreciation for all these years and for all the work that I have done. And also to the people, who do not know me, this pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda that Israel is a cold-blooded killer is not true. Self-defence is not terrorism. I just want to be very clear that I do not support violence of any kind or suppression from either sides," she continued.

Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel and Gaza reel under relentless violence in the wake of Israel's war with Hamas. The conflict started on Saturday after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas attacked parts of Israel in a surprise move. Hamas fired rockets into Israel and its fighters sneaked across the border, abducting and killing Israeli civilians. The two sides have been engaged in fierce clashes ever since in several sites inside Israel. Israel declared war against Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, on October 8.

