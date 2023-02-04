Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's son Sufi turns two, cuts his cake 'aapi aapi'. Watch adorable video

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh celebrated their son Sufi's birthday on February 3. Their little munchkin turned two on Friday. Jankee took to her social media handle, and shared a joint video of his cake cutting ceremony on Sufi's account. Sufi was all elated and excited to cut his birthday cake in the clip. He did not let his parents help him cut the cake. The three were all smiles as they posed for the special occasion. Along with fans, Nakuul and Jankee's celebrity friends dropped sweet wishes for Sufi on his day. (Also read: Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's son Sufi is carbon copy of the actor. See childhood pics)

In the clip shared on Sufi and Jankee's Instagram account, Sufi wore a dark blue hoodie with ‘PARIS 084’ written on it. Nakuul sported a white T-shirt while his wife, Jankee wore a sweatshirt co-ord set. She kept her hair loose. The couple along with other family members sang, “Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you…happy birthday dear Sufi.” Jankee and Nakuul sat on the sofa and their kid stood next to them. A brown cake with letter ‘S’ written on it was kept inside a red box along with rose petals around it. Nakuul held the knife and gave it to Sufi.

Then, Sufi said, “Aapi Aapi (Myself, myself)" as his parents helped him to cut his cake. Jankee also tried to hold the knife but her son did not let her touch the knife. Again, Sufi said, “Aapi aapi” in a cute manner. In the end, Jankee gave a piece of cake to him, and said, “Happy birthday baccha (baby).” Everyone clapped and cheered for him.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sufi's mother Jankee wrote on her son's behalf, “I am two years old today & I want to do everything ‘Aapi Aapi’ now.” Actor Drashti Dhami commented, “Happy birthday.” Musician Shruti Pathak wrote, “Happy birthday to Sufi.” Actor Kritika Kamra dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the birthday clip, one of Sufi's fans wrote, “The sweetest bub! May the lord shower all his blessings on him. Always.” Another fan commented, “Aapi aapi birthday Sufi. Lots of blessings.” Other fan wrote, “Aww so cute Sufi saying Mumma dadda I am two years old, ok I can do things all by myself! Wishing you cutie pie a very Aapi Aapi day.” “He is the most adorable baby”, wrote another. “Happy birthday Mr Junior Mehta aka Sufi”, added other.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh tied knot on January 28, 2012. The two were blessed with son, Sufi in February 2021. Both of them often shares pictures and videos of each other with their little boy on social media handle.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.