Nakuul Mehta asks Pakistanis not to ‘break their TV’ after losing to Team India, they reply 'we can't afford a new one'

Team India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in an Asia Cup Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Television actor Nakuul Mehta tweeted a special message for the ‘neighbours’. Nakuul urged the Pakistanis not to ‘break their television’ after their loss but to watch his show on it. Also Read: Nakuul Mehta says reality shows can make him rich fast but here's why he chooses to stay away

Nakuul tweeted, “Dear neighbours, Please DONT break those TV sets! Rather enjoy my TV show cause cricket mein kya hi rakha hai. #IndVsPak #AsiaCup2022."

Many people from Pakistan replied to Nakuul's tweet in the comments section. One person replied, “It’s okay, we are the side with the better humour & music supremacy anyway. Congratulations." Pulling a joke on Pakistan's economy, one said, “Adhe mulk ke sath sath economy bhi doobi hui hai humari naye tv afford nahi karsakte hum memes se hi sahare lenge (Like half our nation, our economy is in shambles. We can't afford a new tv, will enjoy the memes).”

Another one joked about Nakuul's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and wrote, “Allah kare ap thora aur suffer karein Mr Kapoor aur apki aur Priya ki kabhi nahi sulah ho (May Allah make you suffer Mr Kapoor and may things between you and Priya never get sorted).” One complained, “Humare TV pe aapka show nahi aata hai sir (Your show does not air here).”

Many Bollywood celebrities celebrated India's success. While Ananya Panday shared a video of herself playing cricket with Ayushmann Khurrana in Mathura, actor Kartik Aaryan dropped a video featuring Team India's winning moments.

Nakuul made his television debut in 2012 with Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He later appeared in shows such as Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He currently essays the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Earlier this year, he bagged the Indian Television Academy Awards for the best actor (Critics) category for his performance as Ram.

