Nakuul Mehta: I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet

“Overwhelming” is how actor Nakuul Mehta describes the feeling of becoming a father. His wife, Jankee gave birth to first child, a baby boy, on February 6. While the duo confirms having settled on a name, he adds that “it’s private” for now.

“It was overwhelming to be in the operation theatre (OT) besides my wife, and watch my child being born. I had heard it often enough, but nothing prepares you for that kind of rush. It’s surreal, deeply emotional and yet magical in so many ways. I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet. We’re only a week into this, but I do feel infinite compassion and love for this new life and for everybody around me,” he gushes.

The actor adds that his wife is doing well, while both of them get used to having “this beautiful life” around them. They didn’t think about whether it would be a boy or a girl before the birth.

“We’re just grateful to have this healthy baby with us. I video called our parents from the OT and literally had my parents hold on to the suspense until I got Jankee’s parents also on call, and in that exhausted yet delirious state broke the news to the excited grandparents. I managed to screen shot their reaction for posterity,” beams Mehta.

Being in a field like showbiz where the working hours can go for a complete toss, how is he planning to juggle his daddy duties along with work?

“Glad you asked that question. It’s usually only reserved for women in mainstream media. Jankee and I made sure that we did our best to spend most of the pregnancy together. The pandemic aided our cause. I’ve taken off most long term work commitments until March. As of now, I’m only rehearsing for a play, which mostly happens from home and only opens at Prithvi (theatre) mid-March. Until then, it’s all about mastering burping, swaddling and taking care of the Missus,” he ends.