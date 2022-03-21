Nakuul Mehta isn't impressed as news article says his Masters degree will leave fans ‘stunned’, celebs react

Alt HL: Nakuul Mehta sparks conversation around showbiz and education: ‘Does it go against my job to be educated?’

On Monday, Nakuul Mehta reacted to a news website's article about his and other television actors educational qualifications. The news story was about how few television actors are highly qualified and their educational background will leave their fans ‘stunned.’ Replying to this, Nakuul questioned if it goes against his job to be educated. (Also Read: Nakuul Mehta says 'dog peed right by him' as he celebrated ITA win; calls it 'gentle reminder' by universe)

The news article shared by Nakuul listed his qualification background along with those of late actor Sidharth Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Tejasswi Prakash and many others. The report said Nakuul had completed a Masters in Commerce degree from Mumbai University Reacting to this, Nakuul tweeted, “Why must it leave you stunned? Does it go against my job to be educated?”

Television actor Nikita Dutta reacted to Nakuul's tweet and said, “Educated no. But well-read yes.” He replied to her comment and said, “Hell ya.” Actor Surbhi Gupta said, “On one hand it shows our society's mindset and how it looks at showbiz but I also hope this sends a message that it is okay to choose a career in acting after getting all the degrees.” Actor Nia Sharma commented, “Hahahaha.”

One fan commented, “I'll say see it this way. We Indians expect exceptionally talented people to be great at their own skill. Just like Tendulkar's supposed to be great at Cricket. Now, if alongside that, somehow someone still managed to be good at education. (A common symbol of being intelligent. It's stunning.” Another one said, “Am seriously clueless to the ‘stunned’ part. Are actors still excluded from being literate. Even after qualifying themselves for other professions, some pursue other fields for creative satisfaction and happiness too, not everything is about money."

Pointing out that how qualification is “uncommon in the industry,” one fan said, “Of course it doesn’t go against your job. I guess they are just trying to showcase something that is uncommon in the industry. Most actors in the past have been school or college drop outs so it’s nice to see others who completed their education and pursued a career in acting.”

Nakuul made his television debut in 2012 with Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He later appeared in shows such as Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi.

