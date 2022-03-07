Nakuul Mehta says 'dog peed right by him' as he celebrated ITA win; calls it 'gentle reminder' by universe

Actor Nakuul Mehta bagged the Indian Television Academy Awards for the best actor (Critics) category for his performance as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul shared a picture of himself on Twitter with the award, along with a funny caption. In the tweet, Nakuul mentioned the importance of “staying grounded” in a cheeky way. (Also Read: Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh says son Sufi had 104.2°F fever, was in ICU after getting Covid-19: ‘Very hard days’)

Sharing his photo, Nakuul tweeted, “As tradition, celebrated our @TheITA_Official Best Actor - Television win for #BadeAchheLagteHain2 by having a midnight Kathi roll. Whilst a passing stray dog, peed right by me. Gentle reminder by the universe that the world may still not give a shit about you, stay grounded.”

One fan commented on the post, “@NakuulMehta I was literally checking my phone every 2 minutes in between my experiments and keeping my fingers crossed for you to win. I jumped with joy startling my Turkish advisor. This feels so personal, that’s how much #RamKapoor means 2 us." Another one said, “Nicely said by the actor with spine.”

Calling Nakuul “the main guy” another one said, “Mehta Man you made last night so wonderful for all of us, congratulations Main guy. You truly deserved this one for playing such a good character who is gaining all the love and appreciation around, well done our boy well done, extremely proud and happiest now #NakuulMehta.” One fan said, “What a caption lol.”

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 first promo: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar analyse woes of being single

Nakuul made his television debut in 2012 with Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He later appeared in shows such as Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi.

