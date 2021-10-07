Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans tired of wedding plot dragging at ‘snail pace’ since Sept: Wake me up when they're married
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans tired of wedding plot dragging at ‘snail pace’ since Sept: Wake me up when they're married

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta star in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Over the past few days, the show has been revolving around their dramatic wedding. 
Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.
Published on Oct 07, 2021 07:23 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

For over two weeks now, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been airing the events unfolding at the wedding ceremony of Priya and Ram – played by Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta. The on-screen wedding began in late September but the couple is yet to exchange vows. 

In the latest promos shared on Sony Television's Instagram account on Thursday, it seems like the wedding has come to a standstill after Ram's disappearance. When Priya steps out in her wedding attire to search for the groom, she bumps into a few men dressed as monkeys of the Vaanar Sena.

While they offer to help find her Ram, an attempted poetic take on the situation, Priya returns to the wedding venue and calls off the wedding. While it is to see what happens next, fans are already tired of the snail-paced wedding episodes. 

 

Fans took to the comments section of the posts featuring promos of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to express their disappointment. “Too much drama going on over shadi. Wake me up when they get married. I will take a break from this show,” a fan comment read. “Bas bhi karo, kar bhi do ab shaadi (Enough with it, get them married already),” another fan said. 

“We all know the story is about their married life, whyyyyy are they dragging the wedding so much. 2 full weeks and no wedding,” a third comment read. “Ek shaadi without drama kara do (Perform one wedding without drama), I literally dare you,” a viewer said. 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans upset over slow paced wedding.&nbsp;
A fan comment.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 premiered in September. The show is a sequel to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain which starred Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. Speaking about Disha's role in the show, Ekta said in an Instagram video, “Today’s women have strong angst in them. Be it you or me, we always feel we got the raw end of the stick." 

 

