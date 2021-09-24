Disha Parmar slips into a bikini in the Maldives, models for Rahul Vaidya, see pics

Disha Parmar and Rahuk Vaidya are currently holidaying in the Maldives. The couple, who got married earlier this year, has been sharing pictures from their trip.

On Thursday, Disha shared pictures of her meal. Wearing a pink bikini top, Disha posed with a floating serving tray table in the pool. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Disha wrote, “Glute & float!” along with a laughing and heart emoji.

On Friday, she shared a bunch of pictures in which she was wearing a bright pink bikini top and a pair of printed bottoms. She posed on the beach for Rahul, who took photographs. The gallery also featured a picture of Disha planting a kiss on Rahul's cheek. “Sea-zing the Day! (camera emoji) - him,” she captioned the pictures.

Rahul and Disha also rang in his birthday during the vacation, earlier this week. The couple posed by the pool, hugging each other. While Disha was dressed in printed palazzo pants and a matching overcoat, Rahul wore a pair of shorts with a white T-shirt. She shared the pictures with a birthday note.

“Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life! Am lucky that i got you! @rahulvaidyarkv,” she wrote. Rahul shared a few pictures from the trip and thanked everyone for their wishes. He posed beside the pool, wearing a T-shirt with the words ‘Happy birthday Rahul Vaidya’ written on it, and said, “Thank you everyone for making my birthday so special with all ur love & wishes so happy and so grateful #rkvians."

Rahul and Disha tied the knot on July 16, in Mumbai, shortly after he shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in South Africa. He was also seen in Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year, finishing as the runner-up. Disha is currently appearing in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, with Nakuul Mehta.