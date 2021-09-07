‘It’s all over', Sidharth Shukla's mother told Rahul Vaidya after his death; singer recalls conversation

Singer Rahul Vaidya recalled his meeting with late actor Sidharth Shukla's mother on the day of his death, and said that his rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill, ‘was understandably completely gone’ and in no state to talk.

However, Rahul said that his mother, whom he referred to as Ritu aunty, was a pillar of strength. “There was a reason why Sidharth was such a rock, it's because aunty is so strong as a human being,” he said in a video posted on his YouTube channel on September 4. Sidharth died last week at the age of 40.

He continued in Hindi, “Losing a young son is something that you and I can probably never understand. Aunty said this herself. She said that she'd heard about people losing their children, but never thought it would happen to her. She said, ‘Who will I live for now? It’s all over.' Hearing that, we broke down. But we had to keep a strong face. So we gave her strength.”

He continued, “I just want to say, I hope God gives strength to aunty, and the sisters and the family, and Shehnaaz especially. Because when I went to see them the other day, Shehnaaz was in no state to talk. Understandably, she was completely gone.”

Previously, another former Bigg Boss contestant, Rahul Mahajan, spoke to the press about his conversation with Sidharth's mother. He said that she told him Sidharth came home at around 10:30 pm the previous night, and woke up at around 3 am complaining of discomfort. He asked for some water. But he didn't wake up the next morning, and his mother called the doctor when she suspected that something wasn't right. He was declared dead on arrival at the Cooper hospital in Mumbai. His last rites were conducted the next day, in the presence of family and friends.