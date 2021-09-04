Vikas Gupta slams celebs ‘eager to help’ Sidharth Shukla's mom: ‘She has two daughters, don’t forget Shehnaaz Gill'

Vikas Gupta called out celebrities who are ‘eager to help’ Sidharth Shukla's mother, Rita Shukla, under the pretext that she's now ‘alone’. He took to Twitter to say that Rita has two daughters to support her. Vikas also added that Sidharth's mother has the actor's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill by her side as well.

“All the Celebs & their PR - who are so eager to help #SiddharthShukla Mom saying she is alone In case You aren't aware She has two daughters & dont forget #ShehnaazGill They have each other & these women can take care of even You All if need be. Others keep them in Ur Prayers,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Gauahar Khan slammed people who have been giving interviews after meeting Sidharth's grieving family. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Any one who has met a grieving family ,should not give out details .Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members n sharing details .Stop !Please stop ! If Uve gone to pay ur respect don’t come out n become a khabri and add to the low standard of journalism.”

Sidharth died on September 2. He was 40. According to a hospital official, the actor was dead when he was brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning. Following his death, Vikas shared a compilation of his time with Sidharth on Instagram and penned a note for him. “Whatever happens doesn’t always happen for good - (heartbreak) #siddharthshukla #shehnaazgill #sidnaaz Pray for the family and loved ones - Need all the strength to cope up with him going away,” he said.

The cremation took place on Friday. Rita Shukla and Sidharth's sisters were joined by Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Jay Bhanushali with wife Mahhi Vij, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla and Shefali Jariwala at the cremation. An emotional Shehnaaz also attended the last rites.