Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh says son Sufi had 104.2°F fever, was in ICU after getting Covid-19: ‘Very hard days’

Television actor Nakuul Mehta’s wife, singer Jankee Parekh penned an emotional note on Instagram after their 11-month-old son Sufi tested positive for Covid-19 positive recently. She recalled the ‘very hard days’ as he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital. Her post comes two weeks after Nakuul tested positive for the virus.

Posting a series of Sufi's pictures along with herself, Jankee wrote, “I somewhere always knew that a virus like Covid will get to most of us sooner or later, but what actually went down last week was something I did not foresee. While most of you may know that my husband tested positive 2 weeks ago, I also got the symptoms a couple of days later. I thought not attending my sister’s wedding was the worse that covid could do to me, not realizing that what I was about to experience in the coming week were to be the hardest days of my life, yet.”

Jankee talked about how Sufi developed a high fever and had to be hospitalised. She added, “Sufi started developing fever a day after I tested positive & it refused to come down in spite of water sponges & medication. We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 & what followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it? His fever finally broke after 3 days."

Jankee said that Omicron is mild only for adults and advised people with babies to take extra care. She said, “Of what we have read, Omicron is supposedly milder on adults, but to all of you with babies please do not put your guard down. Not now. Our babies cannot wear masks or get vaccinated so we need to be all the more cautious as we are coming back home to them. The idea of sharing this fight has been to make sure I can extend this awareness, even if it’s to just 1 more parent.”

She added, “Also, Sufi turns 11 months, today. Thank you my superhero for inspiring us by your resilience & that goofy smile which makes every storm seem so trivial in comparison.”

Nakul reacted to the post and wrote, “Champion Mehta.” TV actor Ridhi Dogra wrote, “Oh girl warmest love to you and to your little angel who's a big fighter.. Sending blessings and protections.” Singer and entertainer Meiyang Chang wrote, “Warriors, all. Take care, guys!” Actor Kishwer Merchant, who recently welcomed a baby boy with her husband Suyyash Rai, wrote, “Omg can imagine what you must have gone through with Sufi being so unwell... glad you both are ok... more power and a tight hug to both.”

Harleen Sethi called Jankee and Nakuul ‘superheroes’ as she wrote, “Thank you for sharing this @jank_ee. You guys are a super beautiful family and my prayers and love are with all of you... Sufi is surely a superhero and so are his parents." Actor Anita Hassanandani commented, “Tight hug to you and Sufi.”

Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot on January 28, 2012. The couple welcomed Sufi in February 2021.

