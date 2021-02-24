Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals 'new mom problems' after son Sufi’s birth, explains absence from Instagram
- Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh revealed how her life has changed after the birth of their son, Sufi. She said that she is busy with mommy duties, leaving her little time for social media activities.
Jankee Parekh, the wife of television actor Nakuul Mehta, revealed why she has been missing from Instagram after the birth of their son, Sufi. She said that her days now revolve around the baby and she gets a moment to herself only if she is ‘lucky’.
Taking to Instagram stories, Jankee wrote, “I am told I haven't posted anything on Instagram. Wondering what to post when all I do all day is feed and burp Sufi, change his diapers, sleep in bits and pieces and if I get lucky and get a moment to myself -I'll randomly scroll through Instagram (like I am) right now!” She added the hashtags ‘life has changed’ and ‘new mom problems’.
Nakuul and Jankee welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 3. In an Instagram post, she revealed that they decided on the name Sufi when she was in her first trimester.
“‘Sufi’. A name that we decided when I was 3 months pregnant for our to-be first born, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for. From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love & we just can’t get enough of you. Mamma & Dadaa love you. #myforevervalentine,” she wrote.
Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Nakuul said that the feeling of being a father is yet to sink in completely. “It was overwhelming to be in the operation theatre (OT) besides my wife, and watch my child being born. I had heard it often enough, but nothing prepares you for that kind of rush. It’s surreal, deeply emotional and yet magical in so many ways. I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet,” he said.
