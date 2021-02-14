IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh reveal newborn son's name and the beautiful meaning behind it
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have chosen a lovely name for their son.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have chosen a lovely name for their son.
tv

Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh reveal newborn son's name and the beautiful meaning behind it

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn son. The couple became parents on February 3.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:45 PM IST

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and singer Jankee Parekh have decided on a beautiful name for their newborn son. The couple has chosen to name him Sufi.

Nakuul and Jankee took to Instagram to share a cute and colourful video shot at their home and the balloon arrangement showed Sufi's name written in shining letters. The new parents looked excited as they revealed their son's name to their fans.


Jankee shared the video and said that she had decided on the gender-neutral name in the early days of her pregnancy. "'Sufi'. A name that we decided when I was 3 months pregnant for our to-be first born, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for. From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love & we just can’t get enough of you. Mamma & Dadaa love you #myforevervalentine," she wrote in the video's caption. The two have even created a separate Instagram page for their baby.

Upon the arrival of their baby in early February, the couple broke the happy news on Instagram with an adorable photo, in which they are seen holding the little one’s hand. “February 3, 2021. This is Us. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & Him,” Nakuul wrote in the caption. Jankee shared the same picture on her page.

Talking about the birth of his baby, Nakuul told HT, "It was overwhelming to be in the operation theatre (OT) besides my wife, and watch my child being born. I had heard it often enough, but nothing prepares you for that kind of rush. It’s surreal, deeply emotional and yet magical in so many ways. I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet. We’re only a week into this, but I do feel infinite compassion and love for this new life and for everybody around me."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas likes seeing her succeed: 'My father was like that to me'

“We’re just grateful to have this healthy baby with us. I video called our parents from the OT and literally had my parents hold on to the suspense until I got Jankee’s parents also on call, and in that exhausted yet delirious state broke the news to the excited grandparents. I managed to screen shot their reaction for posterity,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nakuul mehta star kids

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut recently compared herself to Meryl Streep.
Kangana Ranaut recently compared herself to Meryl Streep.
bollywood

Nakuul Mehta shares viral video of Meryl, says it's actually Kangana in disguise

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:29 AM IST
  • Actor Nakuul Mehta has shared a viral video of Meryl Streep, and jokingly claimed that it's actually Kangana playing Meryl, because she has 'raw talent'.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jaankee became parents to a baby boy on February 6, 2021.
Actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jaankee became parents to a baby boy on February 6, 2021.
tv

Nakuul Mehta: I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Actor Nakuul Mehta who welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with wife Jaankee, says that though they’re only a week into this, he does feel infinite compassion and love for this new life and for everybody around.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla said that he is willing to forget Rakhi Sawan't behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house but not forgive her.
Abhinav Shukla said that he is willing to forget Rakhi Sawan't behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house but not forgive her.
tv

Abhinav Shukla rules out being friends with Rakhi Sawant after Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Abhinav Shukla said that he should have drawn a line with Rakhi Sawant earlier and ruled out the possibility of being friends with her after Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have chosen a lovely name for their son.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have chosen a lovely name for their son.
tv

Nakuul-Jankee reveal newborn son's name and the beautiful meaning behind it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn son. The couple became parents on February 3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ever since he entered,. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has alleged that instead of supporting her, Paras Chhabra supports Rubina Dilaik. (Colors)
Ever since he entered,. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has alleged that instead of supporting her, Paras Chhabra supports Rubina Dilaik. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Is Devoleena out of the house? TV actor slams Paras on Twitter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee has slammed Paras Chhabra and thanked Rashami Desai on Twitter, expressing her desire to meet the Bigg Boss 13 contestant soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan cried when Jasmin Bhasin was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Salman Khan cried when Jasmin Bhasin was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: What Jasmin has to say when asked why she made Salman cry

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: A young dancer asks Jasmin Bhasin why she made host Salman Khan cry when she was voted out of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan jokes about his own raise for hosting Bigg Boss.(Colors)
Salman Khan jokes about his own raise for hosting Bigg Boss.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman will return for next season if he gets a '15% raise'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Days ahead of the season finale, Salman Khan confirms he will return for the next season, revealing his one condition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan took Vindu Dara Singh to task and told him that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a better supporter for Rakhi Sawant than him.(Colors)
Salman Khan took Vindu Dara Singh to task and told him that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a better supporter for Rakhi Sawant than him.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 130: Salman scolds Vindu, Paras says he won't support Devoleena

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:27 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 130: Salman Khan was upset with scolds Vindu Dara Singh for demotivating Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy with their son.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy with their son.
tv

Anita Hassanandani shares first pic with son: ‘And just like that we were three'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani shared the first photo with her son on Instagram. She and her husband, Rohit Reddy, welcomed the little one on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Parmar will be seen accepting Rahul Vaidya's proposal on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Disha Parmar will be seen accepting Rahul Vaidya's proposal on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
tv

Disha Parmar enters Bigg Boss 14 house, responds to Rahul Vaidya's proposal

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house on Valentine's Day special episode and responding to his wedding proposal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav says all is fine with Rubina now: 'There’s no divorce happening'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Actor Abhinav Shukla, who is the latest contestant to leave the Bigg Boss 14 house, has said that he and his wife Rubina Dilaik are in a much better space now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman scolds Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14 (Colors)
Salman scolds Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14 (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:19 AM IST
In the promo for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin Bhasin, and Rahul Vaidya for criticizing Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni was upset with Rakhi Sawant that she reduced the prize money of the winner.(Colors)
Aly Goni was upset with Rakhi Sawant that she reduced the prize money of the winner.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 129: Rakhi enters finale week, fights with Rahul and Aly

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:48 PM IST
  • Not wanting to sacrifice prize money for the sake of immunity, Aly Goni said, 'If the audience loves me, I will go to the finale. And, if I am not voted to be there, I’d feel like a cheat.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai will celebrate her birthday with her family.
Rashami Desai will celebrate her birthday with her family.
tv

Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: It is not about growing old, it is about having grace and dignity

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Turning 35 this year, Rashami Desai says that one grows old but it’s not actually old and ultimately, it’s about the respect that one holds in this world that increases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urvashi says the kind of content being put out today, is not experimental and there are no risks being taken to try out something new.
Urvashi says the kind of content being put out today, is not experimental and there are no risks being taken to try out something new.
tv

Urvashi Dholakia: Categorizing actors by mediums needs to stop

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Recently, when a fan asked Urvashi Dholakia on social media to make a comeback on screen, she replied saying, “The pandemic has left no vacancies for me”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant have not shared the best of equations inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant have not shared the best of equations inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant fight over prize money

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Friday's episode will show the contestants fighting over reducing the prize money for the season winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on February 9.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on February 9.
tv

Rohit Reddy shares video with wife Anita, shot right after son's birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared a new video on Instagram, showing moments immediately after the birth of their son. Watch video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP