IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcome a baby boy, share adorable first photo
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are parents to a little boy.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are parents to a little boy.
tv

Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcome a baby boy, share adorable first photo

  • Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh became proud parents to a baby boy on Wednesday. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:27 PM IST

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, Jankee Parekh, were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday. They shared the happy news on Instagram with an adorable photo, in which they are seen holding the little one’s hand.

“February 3, 2021. This is Us. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & Him,” Nakuul wrote in the caption. Jankee shared the same picture on her page.

Congratulatory messages poured in from fans. Television actor Ashlesha Savant wrote, “Omg congratulations u guys much love and blessings.” Singer Aditi Singh Sharma commented, “Congratulationssss guys, welcome aqua baby. @nakuulmehta @jank_ee.” Actors Saiyami Kher, Kritika Kamra and Amol Parashar dropped heart emojis.


In November last year, Nakuul and Jankee announced that they are expecting their first child together. Jankee wrote, along with pictures from the maternity photoshoot, “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta #wearerxpanding #soontobeparents.”

Nakuul decided to go with a video that shared moments of their life together over the years. “Best friend < Girl friend < Misses < THISCircle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding,” he wrote.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra reacts as Twitter user asks ‘who is making a vaccine to protect us from Kangana Ranaut?’

After being in a relationship for nine years, Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot in 2012. They celebrated their anniversary on January 28. On the occasion, he shared photos from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, “You, are my home! Anniversary love & beyond, @jank_ee.”

Last month, Nakuul told Hindustan Times in an interview that he had been reading books to prepare for the arrival of the little one. "I have been reading up a lot, including books on fatherhood and being an equal partner on choices in parenthood. We have read a book on French parenting, which says treat the child like a human being while Indian parenting is so protective of their kin that they don’t let them makes mistakes, and always gets attention from family," he said.

Nakuul made his acting debut in 2012 with the lead role in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He also starred in Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nakuul mehta

Related Stories

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh look ready to be parents.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh look ready to be parents.
tv

Parents-to-be Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh celebrate baby shower with traditional outfits and pretty pics

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 29, 2020 01:25 PM IST
Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are expecting a baby. They took to Instagram to share pictures and video from the baby shower ceremony. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh have announced that they are expecting their first child.
Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh have announced that they are expecting their first child.
tv

Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh announce pregnancy with adorable video, pics: ‘Our greatest adventure begins’

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON NOV 07, 2020 03:04 PM IST
TV actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh have announced their pregnancy with an adorable video and photos from the maternity photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Jameela Jamil has talked about the online harassment she has been facing.
Jameela Jamil has talked about the online harassment she has been facing.
tv

Jameela Jamil is getting rape threats after voicing support for Indian farmers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Jameela Jamil has shared a post on Instagram about the harassment she has been facing online for talking about the farmers' protests in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom Reem is upset after watching her cry on Bigg Boss 14.(Instagram)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom Reem is upset after watching her cry on Bigg Boss 14.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom shares video message for Arshi Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mother Reema asks her to stay calm while also requesting everyone else to not instigate her. She also blames Arshi Khan for instigating Devoleena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, gets the doors opened

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: After slamming her for accusing people and questioning their characters, Salman Khan asked Rakhi Sawant to step out of the show and got the main door opened.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 122: Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Annoyed with the fights around the house, Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, and asked Bigg Boss to end the show this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's brother says Rubina should be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has said that Rubina Dilaik should be thrown out of the house for throwing dirty water on Rakhi. He also said that Salman Khan isn't biased in favour of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
tv

Rakhi's ex Abhishek responds toclaims that he cheated on her: 'Would I dare?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • Abhishek Awasthi, Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend, has responded to her claims on Bigg Boss 14 that he cheated on her with a friend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nikki Tamboli nearly comes to blows with Rakhi Sawant, watch ugly fight here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • In a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant nearly came to blows. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
tv

Chinese actor Gao Liu shares photos of botched nose surgery

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Gao Liu, a popular Chinese actor, has revealed the reason behind her absence from the public eye. Gao suffered a botched nose surgery which led to the necrosis of the skin on its tip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest viral video from Sasural Simar Ka.(Twitter)
The latest viral video from Sasural Simar Ka.(Twitter)
tv

Bizarre Sasural Simar Ka clip is viral, Twitter dubs it 'national embarrassment'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Months after the sequence where she choked herself on a curtain went viral, another one showcasing a Sasural Simar Ka character wrapping a shawl around her neck 'accidentally', has gone viral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina and Jasmin were friends but soon turned into foes on the show.(Colors)
Rubina and Jasmin were friends but soon turned into foes on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as a game plan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • After describing manipulation, Jasmin Bhasin agreed with a fan who said it is not a bad thing that Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as game strategy on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina was upset with Rakhi and claimed she had been defaming her and her husband Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
Rubina was upset with Rakhi and claimed she had been defaming her and her husband Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
tv

Kamya supports Rubina in fight against Rakhi, says 'I would do the same'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi has tweeted in support of Rubina Dilaik, saying that she'd have done the same as Rubina did after a fight with Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 121: Rubina fights with Devoleena and Rakhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 121: While she threw water on Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik also fought with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
tv

Delnaaz Irani: I would love to play a conventional mum on TV

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:18 PM IST
The actor is looking for mature, non-comic roles which she feels are challenging and exciting for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
tv

Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana questioned why Punjabis were being labelled as 'terrorists' and said that tainting an entire community will have widespread effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can't keep their hands off each other in new photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted wearing colour-coordinated outfits during an outing in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP