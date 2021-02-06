Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcome a baby boy, share adorable first photo
- Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh became proud parents to a baby boy on Wednesday. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram.
Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, Jankee Parekh, were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday. They shared the happy news on Instagram with an adorable photo, in which they are seen holding the little one’s hand.
“February 3, 2021. This is Us. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & Him,” Nakuul wrote in the caption. Jankee shared the same picture on her page.
Congratulatory messages poured in from fans. Television actor Ashlesha Savant wrote, “Omg congratulations u guys much love and blessings.” Singer Aditi Singh Sharma commented, “Congratulationssss guys, welcome aqua baby. @nakuulmehta @jank_ee.” Actors Saiyami Kher, Kritika Kamra and Amol Parashar dropped heart emojis.
In November last year, Nakuul and Jankee announced that they are expecting their first child together. Jankee wrote, along with pictures from the maternity photoshoot, “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta #wearerxpanding #soontobeparents.”
Nakuul decided to go with a video that shared moments of their life together over the years. “Best friend < Girl friend < Misses < THISCircle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding,” he wrote.
After being in a relationship for nine years, Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot in 2012. They celebrated their anniversary on January 28. On the occasion, he shared photos from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, “You, are my home! Anniversary love & beyond, @jank_ee.”
Last month, Nakuul told Hindustan Times in an interview that he had been reading books to prepare for the arrival of the little one. "I have been reading up a lot, including books on fatherhood and being an equal partner on choices in parenthood. We have read a book on French parenting, which says treat the child like a human being while Indian parenting is so protective of their kin that they don’t let them makes mistakes, and always gets attention from family," he said.
Nakuul made his acting debut in 2012 with the lead role in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He also starred in Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi.
