Nataša Stanković, Hardik Pandya and baby Agastya rock the dance floor with 'Don't Rush' challenge, watch video

Nataša Stanković, Hardik Pandya and baby Agastya participated in the 'Don't Rush' challenge. While Natasa delivers a smooth performance, Hardik goes off-track.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Natasha, Hardik and Agastya dance together.

Actor Nataša Stanković was in her best form when she decided to shake a leg with cricketer fiance Hardik Pandya and their son Agastya. The trio participated in the 'Don't Rush' challenge and shared the video on social media, on Saturday evening.

The video shows Natasha and Hardik coming into the frame, dressed in matching denim pants and white shoes. While she sports a white crop top, he opted for a black T-shirt. He is also holding Agastya in his arms as they dance, right in their living room. The video has a dining table in the background. She simply tagged Hardik and posted smileys alongside the video on Instagram.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in Dubai, in a surprise private ceremony, on January 1, 2020, while they were on a New Year getaway. In July, they welcomed their first child, Agastya.

About their engagement, Hardik said during the show ‘In conversation with Cricbuzz', "My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better.’ They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want."

Just days after his birth, Hardik had to leave for the UAE for the Indian Premier League, to play for his team Mumbai Indians. In a video shared by Mumbai Indians, Hardik had said, “It has been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days, before I left for UAE, with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things. That is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much, I will make it worth it.”

As per reports, Hardik and Natasa met at a nightclub and fell in love with each other instantly. Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”

