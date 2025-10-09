Navjot Singh Sidhu recalls Kapil Sharma’s early days: ‘He had no hair, a potbelly, looked 45'

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who made a grand return to entertainment earlier this year with The Great Indian Kapil Show, is back in the spotlight once again. After wrapping up the Netflix comedy talk show, Sidhu is all set to appear as a judge on India’s Got Talent. In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, the former cricketer and television personality spoke candidly about his struggles, his admiration for Kapil Sharma, and a memorable encounter with former U.S. President George W. Bush. Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to the entertainment scene as a judge on India's Got Talent after his stint on The Great Indian Kapil Show, sharing insights on Kapil Sharma's journey.

Navjot talks about Kapil Sharma's talent

Reflecting on his journey, Sidhu shared how pursuing one’s passion often comes with challenges. “Following your passion isn’t easy. Parents and society rarely encourage it. The biggest disease in the world is ‘what will people say.’ Talent needs a platform and without opportunity, it means nothing. Kapil Sharma, for example, used to work for ₹100 at Bhullar’s theatre society. Then, when he first appeared on TV in 2006, he had no hair, a potbelly, and looked like a 45-year-old. But when he performed on a bigger platform, his talent shone. In the IPL, people also become stars overnight because they get a bigger platform.”

Sidhu’s one-liners have always been quite loved. In fact, his quotes have been termed as Sidhuism by fans, and this tag also seemed to fascinate former US president George Bush. Recalling how Bush wanted to meet him after learning about Sidhuism, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared, “When I was in the BJP, Sardar Manmohan Singh invited me to dinner. His PA called and told me that George Bush was coming and asked what Sidhuism was. He was told that whatever this man says becomes Sidhuism. So he said, ‘I want to meet him.’ When I went, he asked me to quote a quote on positivity. I said, ‘Keep your face towards the sun so you never have to see your shadow.’ He laughed, but I didn’t plan these things. I just speak from the heart, and people connect with it.”

Kapil Sharma's journey

Kapil is one of India’s most celebrated comedians and television personalities. He first gained national attention after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, which opened doors to a flourishing career in entertainment. His sharp wit, relatable humour, and impeccable timing helped him create Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2013, a show that became a cultural phenomenon and made him a household name.

Kapil later launched The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV, attracting Bollywood’s biggest stars and millions of loyal viewers every weekend. Beyond television, he has ventured into films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Zwigato. His last project was Netflix special The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3.