Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / NCB raids ex Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli’s Mumbai house, drugs recovered
tv

NCB raids ex Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli’s Mumbai house, drugs recovered

Armaan Kohli’s residence in Mumbai was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with an alleged drugs case.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Armaan Kohli was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 7.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the Mumbai residence of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli in connection with an alleged drugs case. The raid was led by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

News agency ANI reports that after the raid, an NCB team took Armaan to its office. Reportedly, drugs were recovered from his house during the search. He will now be questioned in the agency’s office.

Last year, several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were questioned by the NCB in connection with an investigation into Bollywood’s alleged drug links. The case was linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

RELATED STORIES

Armaan was a contestant on Bigg Boss 7 and made headlines for his volatile temper as well as his relationship with co-contestant Tanishaa Mukerji. In June, he expressed his interest in being a guest on Bigg Boss 15 and made requests to host Salman Khan.

Also read | Arjun Rampal hints at drugs probe in new post, says many friends ‘disappeared’: ‘I have never been on the wrong side of the law’

However, Armaan lost his cool when a media report called his tweets to Salman ‘desperate’. He wrote on Twitter, “It was fun that me and people who love me were doing, U REALLY THINK THAT I COULD NOT CAL SALMAN BHAI.”

When a fan asked him to ‘ignore’ such reports and wanted him to be a part of the show, he said that he was no longer interested. “Basit brother ab mood nahi hai yaar, dimag kharab kar diya (now I am not in the mood anymore, I am annoyed), these new generation of press do not know how to talk and what to write, 90s had the best press,” he wrote.

Armaan has starred in several films such as Dushman Zamana (1992), Anaam (1993), Qahar (1997) and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
armaan kohli ncb
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rubina Dilaik: Social media is a platform for you to explore; it’s not there to control you

Kishwer cuddles with newborn baby boy in unseen pic shared by husband Suyyash

KBC 13: Can you answer this 640,000 question that a contestant got wrong?

KBC: Season's first crorepati Himani reveals what she'll do with her winnings
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP