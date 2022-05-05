Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Neeharika Roy: Each audition taught me something
tv

Neeharika Roy: Each audition taught me something

Actor Neeharika Roy is an avid learner, learning from each rejection that came her way during auditions initially
Neeharika Roy on her visit to Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Published on May 05, 2022 06:40 PM IST
ByDeep Saxena

Actor Neeharika Roy is an avid learner, learning from each rejection that came her way during auditions initially.

Roy started as a child artiste, doing cameos before she graduated to small roles and is now playing the lead in a daily soap.

“I started acting as a kid and so I started auditioning early. But I was not able to clear auditions. I am sure there was something missing then. There were cases when my age didn’t match the requirement or my looks didn’t fit in. Or, when I cleared the look test then were some shortcomings in acting,” the actor says during her visit to Lucknow.

“Now, when I look back, I learnt something or the other from every audition where I got rejected. Perhaps I didn’t realise then but I kept learning from my mistakes. That helped me develop acting skills. Also, the biggest lesson that I learnt was destiny plays a big role,” says the actor of Tera Yaar Hoon Main (TYHM) and Maharana Pratap fame.

RELATED STORIES

In TYHM, that ended in January, she played the daughter of the protagonist.

“I have done cameo in couple of shows and some episodic too. But, I was not getting satisfaction. So, I started auditioning for major roles and as luck will have it, I bagged the role of the protagonist in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan,” she says.

The actor had also visited Mathura-Vrindavan for an outdoor shoot. “We shot at Kusum Sarovar and we also did Govardhan Parvat parikrama. I visited many temples as my character is of a girl from Barsana,” she says .

She is currently doing TV but has set bigger aims. “I have lot of things in mind. I want to do big on different platforms across mediums but right now I am concentrating on making a mark here and to give my 101 per cent. I am sure my hard work will surely lead to me getting bigger roles in future,” she says.

Telling us about her journey, the bubbly actor says, “I am from Kolkata but I have lived in Mumbai. My father wanted me to become an actor and he has been my guide who saw me perform on stage in society shows and in school. He perhaps realised that I can do something in entertainment industry. I am a single child and I am very happy to make my parents proud.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP