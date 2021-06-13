Neena Gupta on raising Masaba Gupta without any help: 'Mai jhadu laga lugi but I won't ask for money'

Actor Neena Gupta has spoken about raising daughter Masaba Gupta as a single mother and what all she was ready to do for her. Masaba is Neena's daughter with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards.

Neena Gupta has said that her mother taught her to be independent and make their own way in life. Therefore, Neena knew that she would be okay with doing any job as long as she didn't have to depend on anyone for money.

Speaking to Times Now, she said, "I had confidence that I won't ask for my money or anything else. Mai kuch na kuch kar lugi. Mujhe koi kaam karne mei sharam nahi hai, ye meri maa se maine seekha. Mai jhadu laga lugi, mai bartan maanjh lugi, lekin mai maangugi nahi, isiliye mujhe wo confidence tha (I knew I would have done something. I feel no shame in doing any work and I learnt that from my mother. I would sweep floors, wash dishes but I will never ask anyone for money. Therefore I had that confidence."

Neena had an affair with Vivian Richards but he did not leave his family for her. Speaking about it she said, "But at that age, when you are in love, you don't think what will happen next. I didn't ask even a penny from my brother or my father or any of my friends - no financial support, no emotional support. And that is my strength and that is why I have moved on in life from one problem to another."

Masaba is now a successful designer and Neena has made an impressive comeback in her career after starring as the lead in Badhaai Ho. She was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. Neena and Masaba will soon be seen together on the second season of Masaba Masaba.