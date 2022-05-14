'Neena Gupta said I was so bad and didn’t know how to act', recalls Amit Sadh on his debut serial Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr

Actor Amit Sadh revealed how he took 40-50 retakes and gave 'a very bad shot' for his first scene in his debut serial Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr. In a new interview, Amit also recalled that the show's creator Neena Gupta said he was 'so bad and didn’t know how to act'. The actor also said that he felt ashamed for not being able 'to do a simple thing'. (Also Read | Exclusive! Amit Sadh’s ladylove revealed; actor dating Vivien Monory)

Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, created by Neena Gupta Productions, aired on Star Plus from 2002-2004. Directed by Nupur Asthana, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr featured Amit Sadh as Aditya (Adi) Bhargav. It also starred Riva Bubber, Shilpa Tulaskar, Sonal Pendse, Vikas Sethi, Shruti Seth, Nazneen Patel, Shalini Pal, Harmeet Singh, Shweta Gulati, Vinay Pathak, Kamya Panjabi and others. The show was produced by Neena Gupta and Anupam K Kalidhar.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Amit recalled, "I heard that Neena Gupta was making a TV show titled Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr. A friend of mine, a struggler himself, was going to drop his photographs there. He told me he’ll drop mine too. They liked my photos and called me. As you know, that was the time when the hero, heroine and villain were the main guys. Then there used to be three guys standing behind the villain, his cronies. They tried to take me for one of them. That time we had Tarun Katial and Sameer Nair at Star Plus. They met me at Neena Gupta‘s office and I gave my audition. I don’t know what happened but after two days, I got a call that I’ve been selected to play the main lead."

Speaking about shooting his first scene, the actor said, "It was a very simple scene where I enter on a bike, park it, say hi to a girl and walk up the stairs. I wasn’t able to do even that much. I took 40-50 retakes and gave a very bad shot. We managed to finish the shoot, but then the team called a meeting and discussed that I was taking a lot of time to perform. Everyone including Neena Gupta, director Nupur Asthana and others said I was so bad and didn’t know how to act. But then they discussed that there’s something in my eyes and I had the energy, so I should stay. They believed that I will learn on set. I wasn’t nervous. But you do feel ashamed for not being able to do a simple thing."

Amit has featured in several serials and reality shows such as Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Saaksshi, Guns & Roses, Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He starred in films including Phoonk 2, Kai Po Che, Sarkar 3, Super 30 and Shakuntala Devi among others. He was part of web series such as Breathe, Breathe: Into the Shadows and 7 Kadam.

