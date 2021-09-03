Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Neetu Kapoor says Kapoors have ‘fake arrogance’, tells Kapil Sharma 'upar se rubaab hai, andar se lallu'

Neetu Kapoor opened up about the “Kapoor arrogance” on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor will appear on the show with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Neetu Kapoor talks about the Kapoor family on The Kapil Sharma Show. 

Neetu Kapoor has said that the Kapoor family members have ‘fake arrogance.’ The actor made the confession during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The yesteryear actor will appear on the show with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. 

An excerpt from the show was shared on Instagram by Sony Television in which Neetu and Kapil discuss the Kapoor family. “Kapoors ka na ek fake arrogance hai, Kapoor arrogance (Kapoors have fake arrogance),” she says before adding, “Upar se rubaab, andar se lallu hai (a facade of pride but a fool inside)." This left Riddhima stunned while Kapil and Archana Puran Singh couldn't help but laugh. 

The channel also shared another video from their episode in which Kapil recalled the time the production team invited Rishi to the episode and were contemplating on how to request him to bring Neetu along with him. 

“Rishi sir was going to come, everyone was scared to request Rishi sir to bring Neetu ma'am with him. Production called him as well, 'Sir, Neetu ji ko bulana hai.' (He replied) 'Toh call her, why are you calling me?'” Kapil said, in Hindi. 

“I called Neetu ma'am at 10 in the night and asked, 'Ma'am, Rishi ji is not with you no?' She replied, 'If my husband isn't with me at 10 in the night, then where will he be?'” he added. 

 

Neetu and Rishi had visited the popular comedy show in 2017. The couple appeared on the show to promote Rishi's autobiography Khullam Khulla. 

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor would steal sis Riddhima's clothes and give them to his girlfriend, she reveals on The Kapil Sharma Show

Coincidentally, Neetu and Riddhima's episode premieres on the same weekend as Rishi's 69th birth anniversary. Ahead of it, the mother-daughter duo took to Instagram Stories and remembered the late actor. Neetu shared a still from one of his movies, in which Rishi delivered an emotional line, and said, “Just one of those days." Riddhima shared a picture of Rishi kissing her daughter Samara Sahni.

 

