Neha Bhasin dances on table at her birthday bash, Rashami Desai stuns in black. See pics

Singer Neha Bhasin of Bigg Boss 15 fame celebrated her 40th birthday by throwing a star-studded bash for her industry friends on Thursday. She cut a stiletto-themed cake and danced on a table at the party. Among those who were in attendance were Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz and Himesh Reshammiya with wife Komal. Also read: Rashami Desai opens up about rumours of dating Umar Riaz

Actor Raqesh Bapat of Bigg Boss OTT fame shared a video of Neha dancing to the Amplifier song on the table. He wrote along with the video on Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday my crazy baby, stay crazy, stay blessed." Neha is seen in a white top and a skirt with thigh slit, dancing on the narrow table as her friends look on.

Neha Bhasin and Himesh Reshammiya at her birthday bash.

Rashami Desai arrived at the party in a black slit gown. She also shared a picture of herself and Neha sharing a hug and wrote along with it on Instagram Stories. “Baby meri cutie mera pyar, meri mata (my cutie, my Goddess), mera good mood bad moood dost, tum hamesha khush raho (always be happy, my friend), I love you soooo much. And be the best person you are. Love you so much.”

Asim Riaz attended the party in a beige shirt, black denims and brown shoes. Sharing a picture with Neha from the party, he wrote on Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday Neha Bhasin, lots of love and happiness to you.” Himesh was spotted in a blue sweatshirt and denims while his wife was in a red dress.

At the birthday bash, Neha cut a black and white cake with an edible stiletto on it. Neha shot to fame with the 2007 song Kuch Khass Hai. Among her other popular songs are Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan and Punjabi song Paani Ravi Da. She had participated in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15.

