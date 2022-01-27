Neha Marda: Biggest challenge during Covid recovery was taking care of my mother-in-law while in isolation

For actor Neha Marda, testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month was more of a shock since she had no symptoms, and isolating turned out to be even a bigger challenge considering she had to run her house and take care of her ailing mother-in-law virtually.

“Throughout those 14 days, I did not feel anything that made me feel uncomfortable. I had no fever, cough or cold. Everything seemed fine, but the report came positive. In fact, there were times when I felt frustrated while isolating because I was feeling fine,” says Marda, who got herself tested for the virus when she along with her husband and mother-in-law went back to Patna from Delhi.

She adds, “God was kind that I didn’t have to go through what I have heard others go through”.

Opening up about the biggest challenge she faced while quarantining, the Doli Armaano Ki actor shares, “During my isolation period, the challenge was not to take care of myself, but to be constantly online to take care of my mother-in-law and supervise everything at home.”

The actor, who also quit her daily soap last year when her mother-in-law was seriously ill because of multiple health reasons, further adds, “I had no time to take care of myself. I was always online with my mother-in-law, nurses and cooks. I used to take care of my mother-in-law, with me being in isolation, nurses had to step in and I had to guide them. There was a time when I felt handicaped, but had to do something, that’s why I opted for the virtual route. I was online operating the house from my room.”

Now, Marda is out of it, and feels a new freedom to be out of the room and be with her family.

As her mother-in-law gets better, she is again focusing on her work, and going through multiple scripts. “I am having virtual meetings, and hopefully will lock something by February,” she ends.

