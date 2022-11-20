New mom Debina Bonnerjee shares pics of swollen legs, belly: 'Last couple of months, days were just so tiring'

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second baby on November 11. The actors shared their baby news via an Instagram post, and asked for ‘some privacy’ post the birth of their second daughter after she was born ‘sooner than due’. Now, Debina has shared pictures of her postpartum body and spoken about suffering from ‘swollen hands and legs’. She added it was all ‘worth it’. Also read: Debina Bonnerjee gives birth to second daughter, Gurmeet Choudhary asks for privacy

Debina Bonnerjee and her daughter recently went home after being discharged from the hospital. On Saturday, the new mom took to Instagram Stories to share a series of photos of herself as she showed her post-baby body. She also gave a glimpse of her daughter in one of the pictures.

Sharing a photo of her ‘postpartum belly’, Debina wrote, “It is so true… things that don’t kill you, only make you stronger. The last couple of months and days were just so tiring… opinions, physical limitations and procedural difficulties. I have survived them all. My postpartum belly… on the road to recovery.” Debina wore yoga pants with a sports bra in the picture.

Debina Bonnerjee shared picture of her postpartum journey on Instagram Stories.

Debina shared another picture of her postpartum body, and wrote, “Currently having swollen hands and legs… recovering… taking each moment at a time… but positive.” The actor also shared a photo of her daughter’s tiny hand in her own, and wrote, “And all is worth it when your little miracle is in your arms. I am stronger and braver than I have ever been.”

On November 11, Debina and Gurmeet became parents to their second daughter, almost eight months after their first daughter Lianna was born in April this year. They recently gave a special welcome with a cake and balloons to their baby girl as they took her home from the hospital, where she was kept under observation after being born prematurely.

Debina and Gurmeet married in 2011. The couple first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they essayed the character of Ram and Sita. While announcing her second pregnancy months after their daughter’s birth, Debina wrote in an Instagram post in August, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that... this is one such blessing… coming soon to complete us.” She shared an adorable family picture in which, Debina could be seen showing an ultrasound scan, while Gurmeet held daughter Lianna.

