New sitcom with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox? Here’s what the 'Friends' stars said

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow sparked new sitcom speculation after the longtime Friends co-stars joked about working on a new project with Courteney Cox during a Variety interview series.

A clip from the popular sitcom Friends.(HBO Max Screencap)

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The actresses reunited on screen for a candid conversation reflecting on their careers, old memories from Friends and the changing television landscape. During the interview, Kudrow floated the idea of teaming up again with Aniston and Cox for another sitcom-style project.

“I would love to do another one, if anyone wrote a good one. Let’s do it. You heard it here!” Kudrow said before asking Aniston, “Can we do you, me and Courteney? What would that be?”

Aniston immediately joined in on the idea and jokingly pitched a title for the imaginary series. “Girlfriends. Let’s pitch it. Let’s workshop it in front of all of these wonderful people,” she replied.

While neither actress confirmed that a real project is currently in development, the exchange drew attention from Friends fans online, many of whom expressed excitement over the possibility of seeing the trio reunite on screen again.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Matthew Perry’s assistant sentenced: Why did Kenneth Iwamasa keep injecting Friends star with ketamine that killed him? Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow revisit Friends memories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Matthew Perry’s assistant sentenced: Why did Kenneth Iwamasa keep injecting Friends star with ketamine that killed him? Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow revisit Friends memories {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The interview also featured emotional moments as the actresses reflected on filming Friends more than three decades ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interview also featured emotional moments as the actresses reflected on filming Friends more than three decades ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The pair spoke about Stage 24 at Warner Bros., where the sitcom was filmed in front of a live audience. Kudrow recently returned to the same soundstage while filming the final season of HBO comedy The Comeback. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pair spoke about Stage 24 at Warner Bros., where the sitcom was filmed in front of a live audience. Kudrow recently returned to the same soundstage while filming the final season of HBO comedy The Comeback. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aniston noted that Kudrow’s son, Julian Stern, who she was pregnant with during Friends, now appears in The Comeback. “He grew up hearing laughter all the time,” Aniston said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aniston noted that Kudrow’s son, Julian Stern, who she was pregnant with during Friends, now appears in The Comeback. “He grew up hearing laughter all the time,” Aniston said. {{/usCountry}}

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The actresses also reflected on the chemistry that made Friends a cultural phenomenon.

“That was such lightning in a bottle, the chemistry of all of us,” Aniston said. “And the writers played off of us and our relationships, which were truly genuine.”

Also Read: Who is Kenneth Iwamasa? Matthew Perry’s assistant sentenced in ‘Friends’ actor’s ketamine death case

When asked whether she missed filming multi-camera sitcoms, Kudrow admitted that she sometimes missed the format and live audience energy. “When I’m sitting on a set waiting and it’s been a long time? Yes, I do,” Kudrow said.

Aniston agreed, adding, “I really loved that medium. I loved the audience.”

What Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow are working on now

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Kudrow recently completed work on the final season of The Comeback, the HBO comedy series she co-created with Michael Patrick King. The actress described the process as intense and time-consuming.

“I’m so single-focused, and it was a lot of work,” Kudrow said during the interview.

Aniston, meanwhile, has been filming the fourth season of Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, where she returns as news anchor Alex Levy. The latest season also features Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons.

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