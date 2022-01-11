Nia Sharma says she has ‘meltdowns’ over body issues, reveals she ‘stopped eating’ to have a flat stomach

Television actor Nia Sharma said that she has a ‘lot of issues’ when it comes to her body and is still dealing with them. She talked about how she ends up starving herself to look a certain way.

In an interview, Nia said that she has a tendency to bloat and took a long time to make peace with the fact that she will not have a flat stomach all the time. She revealed that she breaks down over her body issues.

Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Nia said while she never hated her body, she struggles with a ‘lot of issues’. “I stopped eating, man. When I say I stopped eating, it’s not even about a diet. I would sleep hungry, I was waking up hungry, I would go to the gym hungry. Hungry bhi nahi, mujhe bhookh bhi nahi lag rahi thi (I would not even feel hungry), because I had lost my appetite. I just wanted to go so hard into that song, look so on-point. And I did, I was just looking at my belly and I was like, ‘Look at that’,” she said.

“I am a very average-looking girl and I accept that, there is no harm in talking like that. Hate is a very strong word, there is nothing I would like to change in my body. I have bloating issues, I have phases or maybe not, maybe it was in my head that I was a girl who was thin all the time but it cannot happen. It took me years to come to terms with the fact that I cannot have a flat belly 365 days a year. It is not possible, I will eat, I will put water in my body, it will bloat. Mere bas woh issues hai (I have only these issues) and sometimes, I can’t deal with them. I end up crying, I have meltdowns,” she added.

On being asked if she still struggles with body image issues, Nia said that she was ‘freaking out’ and ‘shivering’ before her new music video Phoonk Le, at the thought of having a paunch.

Nia made her small screen debut with the show Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. She went on to act in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

