Nia Sharma to ‘woke’ stars asking all to get vaccinated: ‘Kindly mention name of centres that have it readily available’

With the government opening up Covid-19 vaccinations for all above 18 years of age from May 1, many celebrities have been urging everyone to register and get themselves inoculated. However, television actor Nia Sharma had a question for these ‘woke’ celebrities.

“Every woke celebrity of this nation urging people to get vaccinated...Kindly mention the name of the centres that have it readily available at this moment so that people queuing up in thousands for days now don’t look stupid. P.S we need to get vaccinated,” she wrote on Twitter. She shared the tweet on Instagram Stories and added, “Until then please slow down with your sanctimonious talk of ‘go get vaccinated’.”

Nia Sharma on Instagram Stories.

Several states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, have said that they might not be able to open the immunisation drive from May 1, owing to shortage of vaccine stocks.

In the last few days, many Bollywood stars took to social media and encouraged everyone to register themselves for the Covid-19 vaccine. These include Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Priyanka has also been seeking Covid-19 vaccines for India. Earlier this week, she tweeted, “My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive.”

Nia has starred in shows such as Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. In 2017, she made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted. She was recently seen in the second season of Jamai 2.0, which came out on Zee5.