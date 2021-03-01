Nikki Tamboli clarifies accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli has clarified comments she made against co-contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu on the show, when she accused him of kissing her without consent. Jaan denied the accusations.

Nikki, in a new interview, has said that Jaan didn't kiss her 'forcefully', but that she was within her rights to tell him not to invade her physical space on national television because he had also made advances on national TV.

She told SpotboyE, "We were friends inside. And (it's normal for friends to hug and kiss). So, in between, we had a fight because he nominated me and I got upset with him. Post that, he apologised to me by saying sorry, mujhse galti hogai. Mana raha tha mujhe (he was trying to make it up to me). But I was really very angry... So I wasn't ready to accept his apology."

Nikki continued, "So, in that discussion, I told him that 'jo aap mujhe kiss karte ho vo mat karna (do not kiss me like you keep doing)'. Forcefully bilkul bhi nahi tha (it wasn't forceful at all). But Jaan presented in a wrong way actually by (saying that I accused him on national television). But kiss bhi to aap national television pe hi kar rahe the na. To wahin bolungi na ki mujhe kiss mat karo (but since that's where you kissed me, that's where I'll call you out)."

Jaan in an earlier interview had denied kissing her without permission, and had called Nikki a 'loose-mouth'. Jaan told The Times of India, "I did not kiss Nikki at all. And let me tell you, I have been brought up by my mother to respect people."

His mother was also upset about the accusations. She told Pinkvilla, “Honestly, both Nikki and Jaan are trying to be good friends and I was happy to see their budding friendship inside but what she said about my son, I don’t think that is appreciated by anyone. She is doing all this below the belt game, it is very bad.”