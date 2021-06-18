Nikki Tamboli opens up on leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi two days after brother's death: 'I am feeling weak'

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has said that her decision to leave for Cape Town two days after her brother's death, to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is weighing heavily on her. She said that it wasn't easy to leave her grieving parents behind and that her performance on the show is being affected.

Nikki Tamboli's brother died due to Covid-19 complications. She had said in an earlier Instagram post that she went ahead with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 because her brother was very 'excited' for her to be doing the show.

In an interview with a leading daily, Nikki said, "I came to Cape Town leaving my emotional parents behind after my brother’s death and it has been the biggest challenge for me. To be honest, I respect the show a lot but because whatever I went through recently I feel main bahut weak pad rahi hoon (I am feeling weak)... People have seen in Bigg Boss and they know I am very headstrong but in this show I have had many weak moments because of the family issues."

She continued, "While I was doing Bigg Boss, everything was fine with my family so I was very focused on the show, but this time things have been very difficult. My brother passed away on May 4th and on May 6th, I came to Cape Town. Obviously it was not possible for me to be all happy and fine within two days and be strong at the same time. It is not easy for me to get over the pain, the loss, so easily. People are motivating and encouraging me to get back to normal but it will take time for me to overcome this loss. I know a lot of people have many expectations from me but let’s see what happens in the show."

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Nikki said that she can't cry in front of her parents, as she feels that she needs to stay strong. Asked how she is dealing with the loss, Nikki said, "To be honest, I haven't. Mujhe koi mila nahi hai jiske saath mai baith ke baat kar sakun (I haven't got anybody with whom I can sit and talk). I haven't even spoken to my mom-dad. I am still in Cape Town, I cannot talk to them."

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi features Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahek Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh.