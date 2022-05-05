Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikki Tamboli shares note, video on brother's death anniversary: 'A family will never get over losing their loved ones'
tv

Nikki Tamboli shares note, video on brother's death anniversary: 'A family will never get over losing their loved ones'

On her brother's first death anniversary, Nikki Tamboli shared an emotional note about how she and her family will never recover from the loss. 
Nikki Tamboli shared a throwback video of her late brother along with a note. 
Published on May 05, 2022 09:28 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame penned a heartbreaking note on Instagram as she remembered her brother Jatin on his first death anniversary. She shared a throwback video of him walking in the balcony and wrote how she would never get to hug him again. She said time has not proved to be a healer and “it’s still as painful as the first day”. Also read: Karan Kundrra, Nikki Tamboli support Pratik Sehajpal over Kashika Kapoor's allegations: 'This is clear harassment'

Sharing the video, Nikki wrote, “The past year has been the longest, toughest and saddest 365 days for me as you were not by my side. May the afterlife be kind to you. I miss you so much, Little bro! 1 year has passed since you left, but my heart is still wounded for you. A year doesn’t seem like such a long time but without you here it has felt like an eternity. Time is supposed to be a healer but after a year it’s still as painful as the first day. No matter what I do to move on from this pain, deep down inside I will always know that I’ll never get to hug you again.”

RELATED STORIES

Talking about how her family can never recover from the loss, she wrote, "Brother you taught me to be strong but sorry I’m letting you down. I can never be strong to accept that you are no longer here. A family will never get over losing their loved ones. It doesn't matter how long ago or how old the loved one was or how they died. The family lives with this pain every moment of their remaining lives. Good bye dear brother you deserve eternal rest, You cared so much for one and all to have you I was blessed. 4.05.2021."

Shardul Pandit, who met her on Bigg Boss 14, commented on her post, “much love and strength to you.” Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani and Sugandha Mishra supported her in the comments section.

Topics
nikki tamboli
