Karan Kundrra, Nikki Tamboli support Pratik Sehajpal over Kashika Kapoor's allegations: 'This is clear harassment'

Former Bigg Boss contestants Karan Kundrra VJ Andy Kumar and Nikki Tamboli have extended their support to Pratik Sehajpal over the recent cxontroversy surrounding him. While Karan called it clear harassment, Nikki and Andy claimed they know Pratik very well. (Also read: Nishant says Pratik should have won Bigg Boss 15: ‘Audience chose Tejasswi’)

Kashika had claimed Pratik got some of her portions deleted from their music video together, Tu Laut Aa. Pratik originally wrote on Twitter, “Bhai main kya bolun (what do I say). I'm a hardworking man who believes in lifting people up. Kar do mujhe overshadow Meri qismat aur mehnat ka haqdaar toh main hi rahunga na (I will be the only one to own my destiny and hard work)!”

Kashika responded to Pratik's tweet with a screenshot of her own Instagram Story that said, “Is that why you got my scenes deleted and yours increased last night? You told people at the studio not to tell me and keep the final cut that has very few of my scenes so my expressions do not come out. You told the team 'Kashika is overshadowing me'. Really? That is why I could not sleep so I could get back my scenes to the final cut. I do not pay people to cut down on my screen presence, the way you paid them to cut down on my scenes."

Akasa replied in support of Pratik. Karan wrote in a series of tweets, "On what basis has @realsehajpal been called a ‘criminal’ openly on social media?? Dear whoever you are sir.. let me remind you that according to our country’s law. . you cannot call anyone a criminal until proven by a court of law!! I am amazed how you can harass a legitimate..Hardworking professional by threatening him and defaming him like this.. This is clear harassment and Pratik do not worry. . we are with you!"

A glimpse of Karan Kundrra's post.

Nikki also extended her support to her Bigg Boss co-contestant and tweeted, "He comes with no wrapping only charming bows. He is who He is, from his head to his toes. He tends to get loud when speaking his mind. He is on point, always there for every kind. I vouch for @realsehajpal do you?."

He comes with no wrapping only charming bows.

He is who He is, from his head to his toes.

He tends to get loud when speaking his mind.

He is on point, always there for every kind.

I vouch for @realsehajpal do you? ❤️#PratikSehajpal — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) April 12, 2022

Andy also wrote, “We know who @realsehajpal & know he would never do anything for Publicity he has a dedicated organic fan following, doesn't need cheap tactics unlike some whatever her name is. Best way to answer is to ignore her completely. #PratikFam #PratikSehajpaI.”

We know who @realsehajpal & know he would never do anything for Publicity he has a dedicated organic fan following, doesn't need cheap tactics unlike some whatever her name is.

Best way to answer is to ignore her completely.#PratikFam #PratikSehajpaI — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) April 12, 2022

In a new video shared by a paparazzo account, Kashika told the media, “There are a lot of controversies going on between the two of us. I just wanted to say it was a publicity stunt.” Pratik was seen interrupting to say, “Let’s not talk about it. I don’t wanna talk about it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON