Nishant Bhat reacts to Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 win, says Pratik Sehajpal ‘should’ve won the show’

On Sunday, reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 came to an end with actor Tejasswi Prakash winning the grand prize this season. However, many fans and celebs have criticised her win, saying runner-up Pratik Sehajpal was a more deserved winner.

In a recent interaction, choreographer Nishant Bhat, who was among the top five finishers this season, has lent weight to that claim. Nishant said that he felt Pratik should have won the show, but added that he didn't have a problem with Tejasswi winning either if that's what the audience decided.

Speaking to The Times of India, Nishant said, “Everyone has had a different journey. If the audience has chosen Tejasswi, then so be it. If you ask me, personally, I feel Pratik Sehajpal should have won the show, but even Tejasswi is my friend, so it is alright.”

Nishant surprised many by reaching the top five in Bigg Boss 15. Although a strong contender, not many expected him to make it so far as other contestants had bigger fan following. However, Nishant defied those odds. But in the end, he chose to not risk it all and walked away with the suitcase of ₹10 lakh, choosing to quit the show.

Talking about his decision, he said he did not regret it at all. “I anyway never thought that I would reach this far, so I was happy to leave with the suitcase of money. Even during the OTT version of Bigg Boss last year, I didn’t think that I would end up being the first runner-up. I believe in putting in my best, jeet ki baat baad mein aati hai (the talk about winning comes later),” he said.

Nishant was the first-runner up in Bigg Boss OTT, which streamed right before the 15th season of Bigg Boss last year. It was his standing in that show that earned him a ticket to Bigg Boss. Nishant started his career as a choreographer on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2013 and has since worked in a number of dance-based reality shows.

